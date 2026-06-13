Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt standalone net profit rises 2365.28% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.67% to Rs 126.66 crore

Net profit of Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt rose 2365.28% to Rs 17.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.67% to Rs 126.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 106.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.06% to Rs 62.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 74.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.43% to Rs 486.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 493.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.