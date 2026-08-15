NIS Management consolidated net profit rises 35.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.20% to Rs 114.49 croreNet profit of NIS Management rose 35.59% to Rs 6.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.20% to Rs 114.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 99.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales114.4999.38 15 OPM %7.226.40 -PBDT7.194.96 45 PBT6.604.37 51 NP6.404.72 36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content