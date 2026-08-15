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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NIS Management consolidated net profit rises 35.59% in the June 2026 quarter

NIS Management consolidated net profit rises 35.59% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 11:09 AM IST
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Sales rise 15.20% to Rs 114.49 crore

Net profit of NIS Management rose 35.59% to Rs 6.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.20% to Rs 114.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 99.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales114.4999.38 15 OPM %7.226.40 -PBDT7.194.96 45 PBT6.604.37 51 NP6.404.72 36

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:09 AM IST

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