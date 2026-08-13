Nisus Finance Services Co consolidated net profit declines 30.20% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 551.37% to Rs 184.99 croreNet profit of Nisus Finance Services Co declined 30.20% to Rs 11.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 551.37% to Rs 184.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales184.9928.40 551 OPM %17.3375.18 -PBDT24.1621.35 13 PBT15.5120.02 -23 NP11.2816.16 -30
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