Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nisus Finance Services Co to invest Rs 90 cr in Paranjape Schemes' Hinjewadi project

Nisus Finance Services Co to invest Rs 90 cr in Paranjape Schemes' Hinjewadi project

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Through its real-estate focused AIF - Real Estate Special Opportunities Fund-I

Nisus Finance Services Co announced an investment of Rs 90 crore through its Real Estate Special Opportunities Fund-I (RESO-I) in Realnet Ventures, a wholly owned subsidiary of Paranjape Schemes (Constructions), promoted by Shrikant Paranjape and Shashank Paranjape.

The Project forms a part of Blue Ridge a 150 Acres developed township by Paranjape Schemes (Constructions) located in Hinjewadi Ph 1. The township is a mixed-use township with 33 residential towers already delivered to 6,000+ families living, 3 SEZ with 35,000+ IT professionals employed, commercial establishments, school, social infrastructure and township level modern amenities like 9 pocket golf course, basketball court, tennis court etc.

Project is a residential apartment tower being developed on a 1.09 Acres of conveyed land having total saleable area of 4.02 lakh sq. ft. The project has a total of 188 units with 3 BHK (average area 1,300 sq. ft.) and 4 BHK (average area of 1,700 sq. ft.) unit configuration. Project has GDV of ~Rs 370 crroe and is expected to generate an operating surplus of ~Rs 143 crore.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pearl Global Industries spurts after Q4 PAT jumps 25% YoY

NSE SME RFBL Flexi Pack IPO ends with 20.45 times subscription

Mankind Pharma Ltd rises for third straight session

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd soars 2.1%

Saregama India Ltd rises for third straight session

First Published: May 15 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story