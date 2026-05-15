Nisus Finance Services Co to invest Rs 90 cr in Paranjape Schemes' Hinjewadi project

Through its real-estate focused AIF - Real Estate Special Opportunities Fund-I

Nisus Finance Services Co announced an investment of Rs 90 crore through its Real Estate Special Opportunities Fund-I (RESO-I) in Realnet Ventures, a wholly owned subsidiary of Paranjape Schemes (Constructions), promoted by Shrikant Paranjape and Shashank Paranjape.

The Project forms a part of Blue Ridge a 150 Acres developed township by Paranjape Schemes (Constructions) located in Hinjewadi Ph 1. The township is a mixed-use township with 33 residential towers already delivered to 6,000+ families living, 3 SEZ with 35,000+ IT professionals employed, commercial establishments, school, social infrastructure and township level modern amenities like 9 pocket golf course, basketball court, tennis court etc.