Shares of Nitco rose 5.46% to Rs 90.59 after reports suggested the company may sell a large land parcel in Alibaug to the House of Abhinandan Lodha (HOABL).

According to media reports, the two parties are also likely to enter into a joint development agreement, with the deal expected to be signed soon. The proposed project could have a revenue potential of up to Rs 6,000 crore.

The terms of revenue sharing between Nitco and HOABL are expected to be finalised as part of the agreement, the reports added.

Nitco is a surface solutions company, offering tiles, marble and mosaic products. It has a strong presence across more than 55 countries and a wide domestic network of over 650 dealers, experience centres and franchise stores.