Nitco declined 2.17% to Rs 100 after the company's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 7.78 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 2.90 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total revenue from operations jumped 62.85% to Rs 152.32 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 93.53 crore in Q4 FY25.

The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 7.76 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26 compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 2.89 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses increased by 162.40% YoY to Rs 162.40 crore in Q4 FY26. The cost of materials consumed was Rs 32.05 crore (up 141.70% YoY) during the quarter.