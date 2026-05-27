Nitin Castings standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.24% to Rs 34.63 crore

Net profit of Nitin Castings declined 28.57% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.24% to Rs 34.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.34% to Rs 10.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.31% to Rs 147.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 150.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.