Nitin Castings standalone net profit declines 53.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 23.16% to Rs 27.47 croreNet profit of Nitin Castings declined 53.06% to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 23.16% to Rs 27.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales27.4735.75 -23 OPM %6.0815.44 -PBDT4.048.00 -50 PBT3.427.45 -54 NP2.685.71 -53
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