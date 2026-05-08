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Nitin Spinners standalone net profit rises 23.70% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 2.20% to Rs 859.79 crore

Net profit of Nitin Spinners rose 23.70% to Rs 57.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.20% to Rs 859.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 841.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.21% to Rs 177.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 175.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.78% to Rs 3213.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3305.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales859.79841.29 2 3213.873305.65 -3 OPM %15.1714.30 -14.0914.26 - PBDT115.1599.79 15 386.90384.64 1 PBT78.4163.17 24 238.77236.94 1 NP57.3646.37 24 177.55175.43 1

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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