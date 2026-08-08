Nitin Spinners standalone net profit rises 83.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.30% to Rs 875.03 crore

Net profit of Nitin Spinners rose 83.63% to Rs 75.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.30% to Rs 875.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 793.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.875.03793.3117.7814.02138.6192.00100.9855.1375.2740.99

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