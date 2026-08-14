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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nitiraj Engineers reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Nitiraj Engineers reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 78.75% to Rs 18.84 crore

Net profit of Nitiraj Engineers reported to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 78.75% to Rs 18.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales18.8410.54 79 OPM %10.400.19 -PBDT2.210.38 482 PBT1.39-0.43 LP NP1.02-0.32 LP

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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