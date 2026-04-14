Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM; BJP set to form government under Samrat Choudhary

Nitish Kumar resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar on Tuesday, formally submitting his resignation to Governor Syed Ata Hasnain at the Raj Bhavan. The Governor accepted the resignation and asked Kumar to continue as caretaker Chief Minister until a new government is formed.

Meanwhile, Samrat Choudhary is set to take over as the next Chief Minister after being elected leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party Legislature Party in the state. This will mark the first time that the BJP will have its own Chief Minister in Bihar.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new government is expected to take place on 15 April 2026 at Lok Bhawan, with Narendra Modi likely to attend the event.