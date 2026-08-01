Nitta Gelatin India consolidated net profit rises 31.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.50% to Rs 140.87 crore

Net profit of Nitta Gelatin India rose 31.35% to Rs 25.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.50% to Rs 140.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 138.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.140.87138.7924.4619.8037.9929.6133.9726.2625.1819.17

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