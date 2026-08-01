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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nitta Gelatin India consolidated net profit rises 31.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Nitta Gelatin India consolidated net profit rises 31.35% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 1.50% to Rs 140.87 crore

Net profit of Nitta Gelatin India rose 31.35% to Rs 25.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.50% to Rs 140.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 138.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales140.87138.79 1 OPM %24.4619.80 -PBDT37.9929.61 28 PBT33.9726.26 29 NP25.1819.17 31

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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