Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 67.47% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.10% to Rs 1971.95 crore

Net profit of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company rose 67.47% to Rs 345.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 206.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.10% to Rs 1971.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1527.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 38.75% to Rs 130.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 213.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.97% to Rs 6067.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4894.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.