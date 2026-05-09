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Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 67.47% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 29.10% to Rs 1971.95 crore

Net profit of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company rose 67.47% to Rs 345.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 206.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.10% to Rs 1971.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1527.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 38.75% to Rs 130.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 213.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.97% to Rs 6067.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4894.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1971.951527.42 29 6067.574894.46 24 OPM %18.5216.41 -2.061.19 - PBDT341.16206.08 66 126.81213.52 -41 PBT341.16206.08 66 126.81213.52 -41 NP345.13206.08 67 130.78213.52 -39

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First Published: May 09 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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