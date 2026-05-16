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Nivi Trading reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.11 crore

Nivi Trading reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.110 0 0.110 0 OPM %-18.180 --72.730 - PBDT0-0.01 100 00 0 PBT0-0.01 100 00 0 NP0-0.01 100 00 0

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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