Niwas Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 168.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.93% to Rs 154.77 croreNet profit of Niwas Housing Finance rose 168.85% to Rs 27.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.93% to Rs 154.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 113.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales154.77113.86 36 OPM %62.9459.99 -PBDT39.2515.74 149 PBT36.3113.59 167 NP27.1010.08 169
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