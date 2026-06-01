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Niwas Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 17400.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:27 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.66 crore

Net profit of Niwas Spinning Mills rose 17400.00% to Rs 7.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 35450.00% to Rs 7.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.66 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.660 0 0.660 0 OPM %92.420 -12.120 - PBDT7.680.04 19100 7.800.02 38900 PBT7.680.04 19100 7.790.02 38850 NP7.000.04 17400 7.110.02 35450

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

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