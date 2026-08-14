Niyogin Fintech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.72 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 19.78% to Rs 65.58 crore

Net Loss of Niyogin Fintech reported to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 19.78% to Rs 65.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 81.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.65.5881.756.601.63-2.501.57-6.16-0.76-2.72-1.52

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