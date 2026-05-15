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Niyogin Fintech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.71 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:15 AM IST
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Sales rise 3.04% to Rs 71.97 crore

Net profit of Niyogin Fintech reported to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.04% to Rs 71.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 69.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 15.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.61% to Rs 286.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 303.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales71.9769.85 3 286.93303.98 -6 OPM %8.420.39 -1.32-1.76 - PBDT4.11-0.77 LP 14.49-12.73 LP PBT1.42-3.10 LP 4.18-22.27 LP NP0.71-0.33 LP -0.47-15.89 97

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

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