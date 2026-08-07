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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NLC India consolidated net profit declines 39.28% in the June 2026 quarter

NLC India consolidated net profit declines 39.28% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 5:06 PM IST
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Sales rise 23.29% to Rs 4716.75 crore

Net profit of NLC India declined 39.28% to Rs 484.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 797.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.29% to Rs 4716.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3825.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4716.753825.61 23 OPM %31.2024.43 -PBDT1317.471132.92 16 PBT651.55593.60 10 NP484.27797.59 -39

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 5:06 PM IST

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