NLC India consolidated net profit declines 39.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.29% to Rs 4716.75 croreNet profit of NLC India declined 39.28% to Rs 484.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 797.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.29% to Rs 4716.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3825.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4716.753825.61 23 OPM %31.2024.43 -PBDT1317.471132.92 16 PBT651.55593.60 10 NP484.27797.59 -39
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