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NLC India consolidated net profit rises 189.12% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 31.45% to Rs 5042.46 crore

Net profit of NLC India rose 189.12% to Rs 1393.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 481.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.45% to Rs 5042.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3836.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.37% to Rs 3522.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2621.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.44% to Rs 17489.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15282.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5042.463836.00 31 17489.5315282.96 14 OPM %35.1922.45 -31.9531.67 - PBDT2212.361492.60 48 6253.705581.20 12 PBT1517.59912.08 66 3875.123696.93 5 NP1393.46481.96 189 3522.202621.36 34

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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