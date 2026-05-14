NLC India consolidated net profit rises 189.12% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.45% to Rs 5042.46 crore

Net profit of NLC India rose 189.12% to Rs 1393.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 481.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.45% to Rs 5042.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3836.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.37% to Rs 3522.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2621.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.44% to Rs 17489.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15282.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.