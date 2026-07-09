NLC India edges higher after forming JV with NALCO for 1,080 MW thermal power plant

NLC India advanced 2.77% to Rs 302.25 after the company announced the signing of a joint venture agreement with National Aluminium Company for building four thermal power plants in Odisha.

As per the companys exchange filing, NLC would form a joint venture company (JVC) with National Aluminium Company (NALCO) for the development of 470 MW (1,080 MW) coal based thermal captive power plant at Angul, Odisha. The power plant would meet the captive power requirement of NALCO's 0.5 MTPA Aluminium Smelter Expansion Project.

The JVC is proposed to be newly incorporated. Upon incorporation, NLCIL and NALCO shall each hold equity shares in the JVC in the ratio of 50:50.

The JVC would execute Fuel Supply Agreement (FSA) with NLCIL from its Machhakata coal mine or any other mines for 25 years. The entity would also execute a 25 years Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with NALCO for 100% offtake of power under Section 62 of the Electricity Act, 2003. NLC India is a Navratna public sector enterprise engaged in lignite mining and power generation. The Government of India held 72.20% in the company as of March 2026. On a consolidated basis, NLC India's net profit surged 189.12% to Rs 1393.46 crore while net sales rose 31.45% to Rs 5042.46 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.