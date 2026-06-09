NLC India Ltd is quoting at Rs 328, down 2.31% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock is up for a third straight session today in last one year as compared to a 7.57% up 0.28%. in NIFTY and a 8.56% down 22.64% in the Nifty Energy index.

NLC India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 328, down 2.31% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 23203.85. The Sensex is at 73757.04, up 0.32%.NLC India Ltd has eased around 0.52% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NLC India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39685.45, down 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 169.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 93.36 lakh shares in last one month.