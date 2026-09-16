NLC India Ltd is quoting at Rs 258.4, down 1.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 8.14% in NIFTY and a 4.85% lost in the Nifty Energy index.

NLC India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 258.4, down 1.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 23269.55. The Sensex is at 74441.9, up 0.59%.NLC India Ltd has eased around 6.93% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NLC India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37147.95, up 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.26 lakh shares in last one month.