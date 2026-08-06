NLC India Ltd is quoting at Rs 305.1, up 0.59% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.75% in last one year as compared to a 0.2% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.9% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

NLC India Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 305.1, up 0.59% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24646.25. The Sensex is at 78818.42, up 0.3%. NLC India Ltd has risen around 0.94% in last one month.