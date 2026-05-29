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NLC India Ltd soars 1.81%, Gains for third straight session

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 1:32 PM IST
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NLC India Ltd is quoting at Rs 356.25, up 1.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 47.38% in last one year as compared to a 3.63% gain in NIFTY and a 15.16% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

NLC India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 356.25, up 1.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 23851.2. The Sensex is at 75767.34, down 0.13%. NLC India Ltd has added around 12.52% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NLC India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41535.75, down 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 68.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 95.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 19.19 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

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