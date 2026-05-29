NLC India Ltd soars 1.81%, Gains for third straight session

NLC India Ltd is quoting at Rs 356.25, up 1.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 47.38% in last one year as compared to a 3.63% gain in NIFTY and a 15.16% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

NLC India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 356.25, up 1.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 23851.2. The Sensex is at 75767.34, down 0.13%. NLC India Ltd has added around 12.52% in last one month.