NLC India Ltd soars 2.68%, gains for fifth straight session

NLC India Ltd is quoting at Rs 308.7, up 2.68% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.72% in last one year as compared to a 1.4% jump in NIFTY and a 13.7% jump in the Nifty Energy.

NLC India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 308.7, up 2.68% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 24462.35. The Sensex is at 78896.23, up 0.51%. NLC India Ltd has gained around 21.63% in last one month.