NLC India Ltd spurts 1.33%, gains for third straight session

NLC India Ltd is quoting at Rs 302, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.1% in last one year as compared to a 0.59% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.29% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

NLC India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 302, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.09% on the day, quoting at 24503.3. The Sensex is at 78421.82, down 0.28%. NLC India Ltd has dropped around 1.93% in last one month.