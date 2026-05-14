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NLC India Ltd Surges 13.95%, BSE Utilities index Gains 1.84%

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Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 10:04 AM IST
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NLC India Ltd has added 36.48% over last one month compared to 7.1% gain in BSE Utilities index and 2.38% drop in the SENSEX

NLC India Ltd gained 13.95% today to trade at Rs 370.95. The BSE Utilities index is up 1.84% to quote at 6110.13. The index is up 7.1 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Green Energy Ltd increased 3.03% and Adani Power Ltd added 2.85% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went up 16.07 % over last one year compared to the 7.76% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

NLC India Ltd has added 36.48% over last one month compared to 7.1% gain in BSE Utilities index and 2.38% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4.12 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.8 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 371.6 on 14 May 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 220.25 on 20 Jun 2025.

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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