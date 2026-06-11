NLC India signs MoU with CSIR-Central Electrochemical Research Institute

For collaboration of beneficiation and extraction of Rare Earth Elements

NLC India (NLCIL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CSIR-Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CSIR-CECRI), Karaikudi on 10 June 2026 at Neyveli to foster collaboration in the field of critical and strategic minerals beneficiation and extraction technologies.

NLCIL has been actively pursuing opportunities in the exploration and development of critical and strategic minerals from both primary and secondary sources. The Chairman and Managing Director of NLCIL is a member of the committee constituted by NITI Aayog to examine the potential recovery of critical and strategic minerals from secondary resources such as overburden, lignite/coal, mine waste, and tailings. As part of this initiative, NLCIL has undertaken extensive studies on the occurrence and recovery potential of Rare Earth Elements (REEs) and other trace elements from secondary source materials.