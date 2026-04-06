Shares of NMDC rose 4.64% to Rs 81.60 after the company announced a sharp increase in iron ore prices.

The company has revised the price of Baila lump ore (65.5%, 10-40 mm) to Rs 5,300 per tonne from Rs 4,800 earlier, marking an increase of about 10.4%. Prices of Baila fines (64%, -10 mm) have been raised to Rs 4,500 per tonne from Rs 4,050, reflecting an increase of around 11.1%.

The revised prices came into effect from 5 April 2026 and are exclusive of royalty, levies and other applicable taxes.

Meanwhile, the company reported a sharp 50.7% increase in iron ore production to 5.35 MT in March 2026, compared with 3.55 MT in March 2025. Iron ore sales surged 40.1% YoY to 5.90 MT in March 2026 as against 4.21 MT in March 2025.