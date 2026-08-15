NMDC consolidated net profit rises 0.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.84% to Rs 6795.25 croreNet profit of NMDC rose 0.44% to Rs 1976.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1967.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.84% to Rs 6795.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6738.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6795.256738.86 1 OPM %36.3336.78 -PBDT2794.112751.45 2 PBT2691.092642.83 2 NP1976.331967.74 0
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