NMDC rose 3.78% to Rs 96.62 after the company reported a 19.86% year-on-year (YoY) increase in iron ore production to 5.31 MT in May 2026, compared with 4.43 MT in May 2025.

Iron ore sales declined 6.91% YoY to 4.04 MT in May 2026 as against 4.34 MT in May 2025.

Iron ore production in the Chhattisgarh division jumped 30.39% YoY to 3.99 MT in May 2026, while sales climbed 11.33% YoY to 3.34 MT from 3 MT in May 2025.

On the other hand, the Karnataka division reported a 3.65% YoY decline in production to 1.32 MT in May 2026. Sales fell 47.76% YoY to 0.70 MT, compared with 1.34 MT in May 2025.