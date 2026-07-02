NMDC gains as iron ore production jumps 44% YoY in June'26

NMDC rose 2.04% to Rs 86.12 after the company reported a 44.26% year-on-year (YoY) increase in iron ore production to 5.15 million tonnes (MT) in June 2026, compared with 3.57 MT in June 2025.

Iron ore sales rose 11.17% YoY to 3.98 MT in June 2026 as against 3.58 MT in June 2025.

Iron ore production in the Chhattisgarh division jumped 57.02% YoY to 3.58 MT in June 2026, while sales increased 19.23% YoY to 2.79 MT from 2.34 MT in June 2025. The Karnataka division reported a 21.71% YoY increase in production to 1.57 MT in June 2026. However, sales declined 4.03% YoY to 1.19 MT, compared with 1.24 MT in June 2025.