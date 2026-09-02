NMDC reported a 20.77% year-on-year (YoY) increase in iron ore production to 4.07 million tonnes (MT) in August 2026, compared with 3.37 MT in August 2025.

Iron ore sales rose 5.60% YoY to 3.58 MT in August 2026 from 3.39 MT in August 2025.

Iron ore production in the Chhattisgarh division increased 19.46% YoY to 2.64 MT in August 2026 from 2.21 MT in August 2025, while sales rose 10.09% YoY to 2.51 MT from 2.28 MT. The Karnataka division reported a 23.28% YoY increase in production to 1.43 MT from 1.16 MT, while sales declined 3.60% YoY to 1.07 MT from 1.11 MT.

NMDC is engaged in the exploration and production of iron ore along with diamond production and the sale of sponge iron and the generation and sale of wind power. The company's net profit rose 97.61% to Rs 50.51 crore on an 8.81% increase in revenue to Rs 3661.84 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Shares of NMDC fell 0.82% to Rs 84.86 on the BSE.

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