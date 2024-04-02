Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NMDC iron ore production slips 13% YoY in Mar'24

NMDC iron ore production slips 13% YoY in Mar'24

Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The state-owned miner's iron ore production de-grew by 13.21% to 4.86 million tonnes (MT) in March 2024 as against 5.60 MT in March 2023.

Iron ore sales in the month of March 2024 stood at 3.96 MT, registering a decrease of 18.18% as compared to 4.84 MT recorded in the same period a year ago.

Sequentially, the PSU miner's iron ore production grew by 23.98% and iron ore sales fell by 0.75% in March 2024 over February 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On full year basis, total production increased 10.48% to 45.10 MT in FY24 as against 40.82 MT in FY23. The total sales increased 16.38% to 44.48 MT in FY24 as compared to 38.22 MT sold in FY23.

NMDC is India's single largest iron ore producer, presently producing about 35 million tonnes of iron ore from 3 fully mechanized mines, two located in Chhattisgarh and one in Karnataka. As of December 2023, the Government of India held 60.79% stake in the firm.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 67.7% to Rs 1,492.68 crore on 45.43% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,409.90 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip declined 0.45% to Rs 211.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

NMDC iron ore production rises 8% YoY in Jan'24

NMDC cuts prices of iron ore

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.87 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Asahi Songwon Colors acquires balance 22% stake in Atlas Life Sciences

Indices trade with significant gains; media shares advance

H.G. Infra Engineering consortium bags solar power projects of Rs 107 cr

Dabur India Ltd up for five straight sessions

NTPC Ltd gains for fifth session

MRF Ltd soars 0.12%, rises for fifth straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd spurts 0.89%, up for five straight sessions

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story