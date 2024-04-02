NMDC iron ore production slips 13% YoY in Mar'24

The state-owned miner's iron ore production de-grew by 13.21% to 4.86 million tonnes (MT) in March 2024 as against 5.60 MT in March 2023.

Iron ore sales in the month of March 2024 stood at 3.96 MT, registering a decrease of 18.18% as compared to 4.84 MT recorded in the same period a year ago.

Sequentially, the PSU miner's iron ore production grew by 23.98% and iron ore sales fell by 0.75% in March 2024 over February 2024.

On full year basis, total production increased 10.48% to 45.10 MT in FY24 as against 40.82 MT in FY23. The total sales increased 16.38% to 44.48 MT in FY24 as compared to 38.22 MT sold in FY23.

NMDC is India's single largest iron ore producer, presently producing about 35 million tonnes of iron ore from 3 fully mechanized mines, two located in Chhattisgarh and one in Karnataka. As of December 2023, the Government of India held 60.79% stake in the firm.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 67.7% to Rs 1,492.68 crore on 45.43% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,409.90 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip declined 0.45% to Rs 211.65 on the BSE.

