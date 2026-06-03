NMDC announced that it increased the prices of its key iron ore products, Baila lump iron ore and Baila fines with effect from June 3, 2026.

The company has revised the price of Baila Lump ore (65.5%, 10-40 mm) to Rs 5,700 per ton, up Rs 200 per tonne from Rs 5,500 per ton fixed on May 6, 2026. Similarly, the price of Baila Fines (64%, -10 mm) has been increased to Rs 4,850 per ton from Rs 4,700 per ton, reflecting a hike of Rs 150 per ton.

These prices are FOR prices that are exclusive of Royalty, DMF, NMEDT, Cess, Forest Permit Fee, transit fee, GST, environmental Cess and other taxes.