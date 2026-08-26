NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 87.22, up 1.49% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.9% in last one year as compared to a 0.89% slide in NIFTY and a 45.57% slide in the Nifty Metal.

NMDC Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 87.22, up 1.49% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 24283.9. The Sensex is at 77671.05, up 0.02%. NMDC Ltd has gained around 4.43% in last one month.