NMDC reported 35.03% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 2,020.13 crore on 60.69% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 11,173.14 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 22.31% YoY to Rs 2,875.41 crore in Q4 FY26. EBITDA stood at Rs 3,072 crore in Q4 FY26, registering the growth of 21% compared with Rs 2,538 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin fell 27% in Q4 FY26 over 37% in Q4 FY25.

Duirng the quarter, iron ore production increased 22% to 162.72 lakh tonnes compared with 133.07 lakh tonnes in Q4 FY25. Iron ore sales jumped 21% YoY to 152.99 lakh tonnes.

Despite the volume growth, average domestic realization declined 5% to Rs 4,759 per tonne in Q4 FY26 from Rs 5,007 per tonne in the year-ago period. On full year basis, the companys standalone net profit jumped 10.89% to Rs 7,421.24 crore on 33.32% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 31,553.70 crore in FY26 over FY25. Meanwhile, the companys board recommended the payment of final dividend of Rs 1 per share on the face value of Rs 1 each for the financial year 2025-26. NMDC is engaged in the exploration and production of iron ore along with diamond production and the sale of sponge iron and the generation and sale of wind power.