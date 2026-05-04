NMDC's iron ore production jumps 16% YoY to 4.64 MT in April'26

NMDC reported a 16% year-on-year (YoY) increase in iron ore production to 4.64 MT in April 2026, compared with 4.00 MT in April 2025.

Iron ore sales rose 1.38% YoY to 3.68 MT in April 2026 as against 3.63 MT in April 2025.

Iron ore production in the Chhattisgarh division jumped 28% YoY to 3.66 MT in April 2026, while sales climbed 12% YoY to 3.16 MT from 2.82 MT in April 2025.

On the other hand, the Karnataka division reported a 15% YoY decline in production to 0.98 MT in April 2026. Sales fell 36% YoY to 0.52 MT, compared with 0.81 MT in April 2025.