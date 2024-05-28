Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NMDC Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 860.83 crore in the March 2024 quarter

NMDC Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 860.83 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 1845.73 crore

Net loss of NMDC Steel reported to Rs 860.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 1845.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1560.32 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 3048.99 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1845.730 0 3048.990 0 OPM %-51.770 --47.130 - PBDT-1020.810 0 -1648.220 0 PBT-1273.100 0 -2201.020 0 NP-860.830 0 -1560.320 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

NMDC iron ore production rises 8% YoY in Jan'24

NMDC cuts prices of iron ore

NMDC consolidated net profit declines 37.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

Stock alert: LIC, HPCL, Adani Energy, NMDC, NALCO

US Market closed for Memorial Day holiday on Monday

Asian Paints' Singapore arm inks pact to acquire 24.3% stake in SCB

Indices may see flat opening

RSD Finance consolidated net profit rises 330.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 8:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story