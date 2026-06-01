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NMDC Steel reports standalone net profit of Rs 391.91 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 36.67% to Rs 3879.00 crore

Net profit of NMDC Steel reported to Rs 391.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 473.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.67% to Rs 3879.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2838.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 58.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2373.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 60.43% to Rs 13641.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8503.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3879.002838.25 37 13641.818503.05 60 OPM %20.77-10.24 -11.13-21.03 - PBDT735.47-443.80 LP 1117.56-2368.68 LP PBT486.10-664.31 LP 75.78-3321.72 LP NP391.91-473.39 LP 58.72-2373.78 LP

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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