NMDC Steel surged 13.77% to Rs 50.72 after the company reported a sharp turnaround in its March quarter earnings, aided by higher sales.

On a standalone basis, the company posted a net profit of Rs 391.91 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with a net loss of Rs 473.39 crore in Q4 FY25. It also returned to profitability on a sequential basis from a net loss of Rs 243.97 crore in Q3 FY26.

Revenue from operations jumped 36.67% YoY and 28.97% QoQ to Rs 3,879 crore in the March 2026 quarter.

PBT stood at Rs 486.10 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with a loss before tax of Rs 664.31 crore in Q4 FY25 and a loss of Rs 263.81 crore in Q3 FY26.

On the cost front, total expenditure declined 2.92% YoY to Rs 3,419.04 crore. Raw material costs rose 23.20% to Rs 2,297.62 crore, while employee expenses increased 50.28% to Rs 40.71 crore. Finance costs fell 44.10% to Rs 96.42 crore and depreciation and amortisation expenses rose 13.09% to Rs 249.37 crore. For the full year ended 31 March 2026, revenue from operations surged 60.43% to Rs 13,641.81 crore from Rs 8,503.05 crore in FY25. Profit before tax stood at Rs 75.78 crore in FY26 against a loss before tax of Rs 3,321.72 crore in FY25. Profit after tax came in at Rs 58.72 crore compared with a net loss of Rs 2,373.78 crore in the previous year.