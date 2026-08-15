NMDC Steel standalone net profit rises 97.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.81% to Rs 3661.84 crore

Net profit of NMDC Steel rose 97.61% to Rs 50.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.81% to Rs 3661.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3365.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3661.843365.2210.9112.11316.07293.9873.9536.1450.5125.56

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