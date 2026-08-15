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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NMDC Steel standalone net profit rises 97.61% in the June 2026 quarter

NMDC Steel standalone net profit rises 97.61% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:57 AM IST
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Sales rise 8.81% to Rs 3661.84 crore

Net profit of NMDC Steel rose 97.61% to Rs 50.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.81% to Rs 3661.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3365.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3661.843365.22 9 OPM %10.9112.11 -PBDT316.07293.98 8 PBT73.9536.14 105 NP50.5125.56 98

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:57 AM IST

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