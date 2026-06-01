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NMS Global consolidated net profit declines 23.81% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
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Sales rise 829.58% to Rs 35.51 crore

Net profit of NMS Global declined 23.81% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 829.58% to Rs 35.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 75.61% to Rs 0.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 212.74% to Rs 42.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales35.513.82 830 42.7213.66 213 OPM %2.0318.85 -4.2612.45 - PBDT0.390.38 3 1.501.04 44 PBT0.300.33 -9 1.050.55 91 NP0.160.21 -24 0.720.41 76

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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