NMS Global consolidated net profit declines 23.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 829.58% to Rs 35.51 crore

Net profit of NMS Global declined 23.81% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 829.58% to Rs 35.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 75.61% to Rs 0.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 212.74% to Rs 42.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.