NMS Global consolidated net profit declines 36.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.53% to Rs 2.36 crore

Net profit of NMS Global declined 36.36% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.53% to Rs 2.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2.362.5811.44-1.160.150.270.090.150.070.11

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