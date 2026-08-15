NMS Global consolidated net profit declines 36.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.53% to Rs 2.36 croreNet profit of NMS Global declined 36.36% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.53% to Rs 2.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.362.58 -9 OPM %11.44-1.16 -PBDT0.150.27 -44 PBT0.090.15 -40 NP0.070.11 -36
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