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No evidence of generalized supply stress or inflationary transmission in essential food commodities

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Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
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Food security situation closely monitored in view of the ongoing developments in West Asia, government noted yesterday. The Department of Consumer Affairs is monitoring daily prices of 40 food commodities reported from 578 centres across the country. Price trends are being closely monitored in view of the ongoing developments in the Middle East. So far, no unusual volatility has been observed and prices remain stable for most commodities, indicating adequate availability. There is no evidence of generalized supply stress or inflationary transmission in essential food commodities.

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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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