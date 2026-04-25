Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Noble Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.69 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Noble Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.69 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 25 2026 | 6:31 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Noble Polymers reported to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IDFC FIRST Bank Q4 PAT rises 4.9% YoY; asset quality improves, provisions ease

India Cements consolidated net profit rises 305.59% in the March 2026 quarter

SBFC Finance standalone net profit rises 30.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Tokyo Finance standalone net profit declines 73.91% in the March 2026 quarter

Automotive Stampings & Assemblies standalone net profit rises 168.83% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story