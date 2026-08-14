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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Noble Polymers standalone net profit rises 676.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Noble Polymers standalone net profit rises 676.92% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 3:10 PM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 11.18 crore

Net profit of Noble Polymers rose 676.92% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 11.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales11.180 0 OPM %8.320 -PBDT1.010.17 494 PBT1.010.17 494 NP1.010.13 677

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 3:10 PM IST

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