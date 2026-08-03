NOCIL consolidated net profit rises 60.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.87% to Rs 403.02 croreNet profit of NOCIL rose 60.83% to Rs 27.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.87% to Rs 403.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 336.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales403.02336.22 20 OPM %11.229.10 -PBDT50.8236.81 38 PBT37.0923.14 60 NP27.7617.26 61
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